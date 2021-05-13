Gary Neville compares Harry Maguire to Roy Keane as Liverpool fire four past Man United

“You only see it when he is not playing.”

Gary Neville wasn’t the only one who could see the glaring lack of composure in Manchester United’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire on Thursday night.

Sometimes people don’t realise how good you are until you’re not playing. @HarryMaguire93 is a case in point. @ManUtd looking shambolic defensively, with and without the ball, in his absence. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 13, 2021

The rescheduled Premier League clash against Liverpool got underway despite a repeat of fan protests at Old Trafford and it was the visitors who got the last laugh as Jurgen Klopp’s side took all three points against their fierce rivals.

While Bruno Fernandes got the night off to the perfect start from the hosts’ point of view with an early opener, United found themselves 2-1 behind at half-time thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Firmino scored his second of the game almost immediately after the break and while Marcus Rashford set up a nervy finish for Liverpool, Mo Salah eased all concerns by finishing off a counter-attack to make it 4-2.

United’s defence looked unreliable throughout the match as the absence of club captain Maguire told. The centre-half did his best to encourage teammates from the stands but it was nothing compared to the kind of influence he usually displays on the pitch.

Gary Neville on Harry Maguire

Neville, on Sky Sports commentary for the game, was reminded of his former skipper Roy Keane in that when Maguire is not playing, the quality of the team almost always drops.

“I played with players at Manchester United, individual players like Roy Keane in the studio, if they don’t play, it unnerves the whole team,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“The lack of Harry Maguire’s presence in that defence is clear for all to see. People question ‘how good is Harry Maguire?’ You only see it when he is not playing.

“I think tonight they have a very frantic defence. It’s a real problem, it unnerves you when you lose a steadying presence and influence.

“I know Bruno Fernandes has been sensational at Manchester United but I think he (Maguire) is the one player where the drop in depth is so big. He’s trying to urge them on from the stands, which is a difficult thing to do.”

