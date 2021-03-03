Gary Neville reveals worst hairdryer treatment he received from Alex Ferguson

Share and Enjoy !

Gary Neville was spared Sir Alex Ferguson’s hairdryer treatment for the most part but there was one occasion when he experienced the infamous wrath of the legendary former Manchester United manager.

As part of a Q & A session on social media on Wednesday afternoon, Gary Neville was asked about his experience with Fergie’s hairdryer treatment and he revealed that he once told the famously fiery Scot to “f**k off.”

“I once (only once) told him to FO,” Neville said. “Not a good call.”

According to his former teammate Rio Ferdinand, Neville was something of a teacher’s pet at Old Trafford and managed to escape the harsh criticism that others dealt with.

Neville admitted that Ferguson didn’t often break out the hairdryer treatment but losing away to Liverpool was always the most likely scenario to enrage him.

“People talk about the hairdryer and it never happened that much to be honest with you during a season, but the most consistent place you would see it was Anfield – at half-time or the end of the game,” Neville explained to Sky Sports.

“He could not stand losing at Anfield – and if we won there, it didn’t matter how we played – it was like the best thing in the world.”

Neville recalled a specific instance when Peter Schmeichel and Paul Ince were chewed out by Ferguson because United hadn’t beaten Liverpool.

“The worst I’ve ever seen him consistently was at Anfield if we were losing at half-time or at the end of the game,” he said.

“He’d sit there unmoved in the dressing room at the end of the game while everyone was getting showered for 25 minutes. Just not moving.

“Once when I was a kid, just travelling, I remember him having a massive row with Schmeichel and Ince in the changing room. It was unbelievable, just proper going for each other.

“We always knew as well that [Liverpool] could hear everything that was being said, probably laughing on the other side of the wall.”

