Gary Neville criticises England players for social media reaction to win over Albania

Gary Neville believes it’s a shame that so many England internationals rely on social media teams to manage their online presences.

The former England right-back spoke out after Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Albania, with Neville suggesting that the current squad lacks authenticity with the way the players post to social media.

Neville tweeted: “Reading some of the England players tweets last night. Do any of the lads post themselves? They don’t sound authentic.

I get that . Either be on it yourself with your own thoughts or stay off it completely. https://t.co/js3XIImdwx — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 29, 2021

“It’s a real shame they don’t manage their personal connection to the fans and media.”

It comes as no surprise that players with millions of followers depend on social media managers to ensure that every post is pitch perfect as players’ brands are so important nowadays.

Two wins from two. Focus now on Wednesday 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/YlWejguUrr — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 28, 2021

Recently we saw ex-England international Joe Hart cause quite a stir when his social media team made an embarrassing gaffe on his Instagram page.

England beat Albania 2-0 on Sunday, with goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount giving Gareth Southgate’s side a third consecutive win.

While he will likely be delighted with three clean sheets on the bounce, Southgate expressed concern with how his side finished out the match against Albania.

“What pleased me, we adapted well to the difficult pitch, controlled the game well. We changed the shape of the midfield well and looked comfortable after that,” Southgate said.

“The end of the game we should have killed the game off and I didn’t like the way we managed the game in the last 15 minutes. Charging forward, conceding a throw when we didn’t need to. Pleased with the win but areas we need to improve on.

“The game was won by that stage of course and I was very pleased with two good performances but of course we’re pushing for a bit more because that’s the standard we want to set to be a top team.”

