Gary Neville picks England XI that should start against Germany

Gareth Southgate now knows who he has to prepare for after a thrilling Wednesday night of action.

England had already qualified for the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 but their opponents were not known before Group F played out on Wednesday and former right-back Gary Neville has revealed the team he thinks should start against Germany, who drew 2-2 with Hungary in the final group game.

England play their oldest rivals Germany at Wembley next Tuesday and there is plenty of optimism from fans that England can get passed Joachim Low’s side.

Neville tweeted his preferred starting XI for the German challenge and the Man United legend had some interesting picks.

Gary Neville picks England starting XI against Germany

Presumably continuing with Jordan Pickford in goal; Neville named a back five of Reece James, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Neville thinks Southgate should persist with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park.

England V Germany James

Walker

Stones

Maguire

Shaw Rice

Philips Sterling

Kane

Saka Wing backs to match up / Engage Germany’s

Saka and Sterling left higher in channels v Germany wide CB

Rice / Philips onto Kroos/ Gundagan Thoughts ? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 24, 2021

There is no room for Jack Grealish in Neville’s XI despite an impressive performance against the Czech Republic this week, although the ITV pundit is of the opinion that Bukayo Saka did enough against the Czechs to keep his place.

There’s little doubt that Southgate will keep the faith with Harry Kane, who has yet to find the net at the tournament, and Raheem Sterling, who has scored both of England’s goals at Euro 2020.

Southgate insists that “there is more to come from us” ahead of the knockout stage of the tournament.

“We’ve played two opponents in the Croats and the Czechs who I think are playing at a very good level,” Southgate said.

“And Scotland, which as an occasion and an experience for our players, especially the younger ones, was a quite unique and really important one, so these will be different games.

“We know world champions, European champions and Germany, who to me look like they’re back on song. They’ve brought some very experienced players back in.

“So whoever we play, really, really tough opposition but we’ve sort of known that for 18 months. We’ve known the route through.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, gary neville, Germany