Gary Neville spotted Edinson Cavani moment which highlights Uruguayan’s importance

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to extend Edinson Cavani’s spell with the club.

On Sunday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his hope to keep hold of Cavani for another season and former Red Devils captain Neville believes it is crucial that the Uruguayan stays at Old Trafford.

Neville admitted that he was initially nervous when United signed Cavani but the 34-year-old wasted no time in proving his worth for Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former right-back explained the importance of Cavani on the development of young forwards like Mason Greenwood.

Neville spotted a moment between Cavani and Greenwood on Sunday, when both forwards scored in United’s 3-1 victory over Spurs, as proof that the youngster is learning from the veteran.

Neville said: “Tottenham had a throw with two minutes to go, and Cavani was moving between the centre-backs trying to stop the ball from being thrown in, and he’s organising where Greenwood should be. I thought: ‘Greenwood needs another year of Cavani being alongside him.’

“It inspired us as young players when you saw great players like Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce and Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes.

“And you see the best players in the world, or those who have been the best in the world like Cavani, doing his work like that in the 94th minute, someone like Mason Greenwood, who needs people who are mentors, good standards above him, who can coach him on the pitch, I just thought him and Marcus Rashford need another year of Cavani.

“He’s been a really brilliant example. I was a little bit nervous of him coming in, because of Falcao, Alexis Sanchez, showcase signings. This one has been different. He’s really applied himself brilliantly and has been a big help to Manchester United.

“He does the right things. The right movements. It’s clockwork, that run across the defender, across the near post, the one you’re always trying to get young strikers to do.”

