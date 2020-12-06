Gary Neville felt sorry for Donny van de Beek after the Dutch midfielder was withdrawn at half-time of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to make a double change for the second half in order to bring on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, with Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani not returning from the dressing room.

The substitutes made quite an impact as Fernandes set up Paul Pogba for United’s equaliser and Rashford rounded out a 3-1 win for the visitors.

But Gary Neville couldn’t help but feel for Van de Beek, who has struggled for playing time since his move from Ajax in August.

“It’s not one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have thought about this morning,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“He would’ve gone to Bruno and said ‘I’m going to leave you for Leipzig, I’m going to leave you for the Manchester derby’ but he would’ve said at half-time, ‘I’m sorry I need you! We’re not very good without you.’

“And that’s just a fact, without him they’re just not the same team. I feel a bit sorry for Van de Beek. He’s the one who has been sacrificed out of midfield but it could have been any of them, all three of them in the first half were awful.”

The fact that Fernandes started on the bench came as a surprise for many United fans as the Portuguese playmaker has quickly become a talisman for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer explained after the game that it was his intention to give Fernandes a break as he has been targeted by so many opponents in recent months.

“I think this season is going to be such a long and hard one and when players have got niggly injuries. He’s been kicked so many times these last few weeks and he had a sore foot, so I didn’t want to use him from the start,” Solskjaer said of Fernandes.

“We’ve got a big game on Tuesday, we have a good squad with loads of quality and talent out there, so we decided to go with the starting line-up that we did.”

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, gary neville, Manchester United