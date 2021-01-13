 Close sidebar

Gary Neville responds to criticism of commentary during Man United’s win over Burnley

by Darragh Murphy
Gary Neville admitted he was delirious after Tuesday night’s football.

Manchester United moved top of the Premier League after a spectacular Paul Pogba volley gave the Red Devils all three points against Burnley but the game was not without its controversy.

VAR made headlines again after referee Kevin Friend pored over the technology before ultimately giving United full-back Luke Shaw a yellow card for what could so easily have been a red after a challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

An incident involving Robbie Brady and Edinson Cavani sparked the VAR review and Gary Neville’s commentary on the subject irked quite a few viewers.

Neville claimed that the combination of VAR, United going top and Salford City’s late winner against Scunthorpe all became too much for him.

Neville will be on commentary duty again when United travel to Anfield for a clash of huge importance against arch-rivals Liverpool this Sunday.

The former Red Devils captain often struggles to keep his loyalties under wraps on commentary and he has urged United supporters to relish their position at the top of the table.

“It’s a little bit more exciting and l am going to enjoy these next three or four days!” Neville said on Sky Sports after the game.

“Liverpool were the best team in the league last season by a stretch. Eight weeks ago, they were probably everybody’s absolute certainties to win the league. I don’t think people are veering away from that too much and this isn’t a moment to get carried away.

“We know full well how quickly this season has turned around: it was Chelsea four weeks ago and Man Utd looked dead, but it is all turning around again.

“But it shouldn’t stop Manchester United fans getting carried away in the next few days. Why shouldn’t they? It’s been a really difficult few years and there have been times when Manchester United have looked a million miles away from the top of the league. So to be top of the league, three points clear of a really good Liverpool side, in January, isn’t expected.”

