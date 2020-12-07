Gary Neville admits Bruno Fernandes concern after win over West Ham

Gary Neville is concerned about Manchester United’s over-reliance on Bruno Fernandes.

The half-time introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford against West Ham on Saturday turned the game around for Man United, who trailed at the break but went on to win 3-1.

While Gary Neville felt sorry for Donny van de Beek, who was taken off for Fernandes, the Sky Sports pundit revealed a major concern for his former team.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the ex-United captain explained that he was worried about the lack of identity at the Red Devils, who appear to be a significantly worse team when Fernandes isn’t on the pitch.

“It was an appalling first-half performance, I said shocking, abysmal, every adjective you could use, it was terrible, they were well off it,” Neville said.

“They were second to the ball, nothing in terms of possession, so scrappy, West Ham were far better but you knew if they didn’t get the second [goal] they were going to have a problem.

“What Manchester United have is four or five match-winners, game-changers, that play in moments. My concern is for the longer-term because you need performances that knit together that look like an identity is building. I can’t quite see what they are yet.

“They can’t play without Bruno (Fernandes). I don’t know what it is, he’s a very good player but you’d think that Van de Beek and Pogba, McTominay in midfield with Greenwood, Cavani and Martial would be able to do so much better than that.

“The minute Bruno comes on – and Marcus Rashford as well who probably had a bigger impact yesterday – but Bruno’s impact on the team is huge. You can’t compare Bruno to Harry Kane but you know Kane has an influence on his team that’s bigger than just his performances, which are excellent.

“Bruno is exactly the same with this Manchester United team and he’s only been there a short amount of time. As soon as he came on, they seemed more arrogant, more connected, more cohesive. I don’t know what it is when he doesn’t play.”

