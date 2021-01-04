Gary Neville sets target for Anthony Martial after surprise about forward’s stats

Gary Neville has set Anthony Martial a goal target after the Manchester United forward netted his second Premier League goal of the season.

Despite featuring in 12 Premier League matches this term, Anthony Martial has only scored two goals in that competition and club legend Gary Neville insists that return is not good enough.

Martial’s suitability as a reliable centre-forward for United has been called into question by the likes of Paul Scholes in recent months and Neville has told the Frenchman that he needs to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“I was actually surprised by that stat [of Martial’s goal record this season], I didn’t know that stat before it was said in the interview,” Neville told Premier League Productions.

“He’s someone that needs to score more goals, needs to score 10 to 15 goals a season, I think he needs to be up to that mark for United to have a chance of winning the league.

“He can’t just rely on a [Marcus] Rashford or a [Bruno] Fernandes to score the goals. He needs to be hitting those types of figures. I’d like to see him be more ruthless.”

Martial scored the opening goal of United’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday night, two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal of the season against Sheffield United.

Neville was impressed by Martial’s instincts with his near post header against Villa and is hopeful that the Frenchman will take confidence from his first goal of 2021.

Neville added: “This was a really good finish, it was a good ball from Wan-Bissaka, but the guide of the header was really good and hopefully now he can get a run of games, a run of form, a run of rhythm. He looks fitter and I want to see him go on a run now of scoring goals.”

