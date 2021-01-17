Gary Neville recalls Alex Ferguson’s opinion of Anfield ahead of Liverpool vs. Man United

Alex Ferguson’s claim about games at Anfield could prove to be as apt as ever this season as Manchester United prepare to take on arch-rivals Liverpool.

Previewing the battle between first and third on Sunday, Gary Neville has revealed how Alex Ferguson would frequently let his players know that a victory away to Liverpool would always put Manchester United in a great position to win the Premier League.

Ferguson was in the dugout for some classic matches between United and Liverpool at Anfield and few results gave the Scot better satisfaction than a win on Merseyside.

Ferguson recently joked that he’s relieved he has never had to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool but in all likelihood, he would have relished the opportunity to take on the first Reds side to lift the Premier League trophy.

Neville, who captained United in many memorable clashes against Liverpool, has recalled how Ferguson would react when the result didn’t quite go the way of the Red Devils against their fiercest rivals.

“Liverpool was always the team to beat and Anfield was always the best place to win for a Manchester United player,” Neville told Manchester Evening News.

“If you left Anfield with a victory, you felt on top of the world. If you left Anfield or Old Trafford with a defeat, you always felt terrible. If you are a Manchester United player and you lose against Liverpool or City – even for the youth team – then it was bad.

“Sir Alex’s mood was terrible. The mood around the club was terrible and it didn’t get any better for a few days after that. It was a really sombre club. It was a defeat that wasn’t just forgotten about.

“Defeats to Liverpool hung around our club like a bad smell. Even if the next game came quickly, it was still there. Sir Alex’s next team talk after a Liverpool defeat was never pleasant.

“You knew going into a game against Liverpool that the result set the mood for the next five or six days because it would affect the mood of the manager so much. Sir Alex used to say, ‘if you win at Anfield, then you’ve got a great chance of winning the league.’ That was his belief because it was the ultimate test for a United team.”

