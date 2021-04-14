Gary Lineker jumps gun with congratulations to new Football Focus presenter Alex Scott

Gary Lineker admitted that he may have jumped the gun with his congratulations to Alex Scott for securing the role as new presenter of Football Focus.

After confirmation that long-time host Dan Walker will step away from the position at the end of the season, reports circulated on Tuesday evening that he would be succeeded by former England international Alex Scott.

Walker addressed the rumours of a female presenter taking over from him ahead of the next season but insisted that there were a number of candidates deserving of the position.

The BBC will announce the new #FootballFocus presenter before the season ends. We might even do it in the show On the rumours of a ‘first female host’… it’s worth noting that @CHinchcliffeTV @EilidhBarbour & @seemajaswal have all done a brilliant job on it in the past. pic.twitter.com/MLybnBF24t — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 14, 2021

Gary Lineker, however, pounced on the early reports that Scott, who represented England between 2004 and 2017, would be replacing Walker this summer.

“Congratulations and good luck @AlexScott with your new role presenting Football Focus,” Lineker tweeted on Wednesday morning. “With 140 @englandlioness caps and about 350 trophies in the cabinet, I reckon you’ll do brilliantly.”

After being informed that Scott had not been officially confirmed as the new Football Focus presenter, Lineker insisted he had no inside information on the next host.

Lineker rowed back on his congratulations by admitting that he had responded to the trending topic of Scott too quickly.

Lineker said: “Apparently there’s nothing official yet. Saw it was trending so may have jumped in prematurely. I know nothing.”

Apparently there’s nothing official yet. Saw it was trending so may have jumped in prematurely. I know nothing. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/EyZtghjME1 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 14, 2021

Walker has presented Football Focus for 12 years but admitted that “it’s time for someone else to take the reins” as he announced that this season would be his last as host of the popular BBC programme.

Scott has earned plaudits for her punditry in recent years and she has featured regularly on both Football Focus and Match of the Day.

There could be no complaints if the ex-Arsenal player is announced as Walker’s replacement and she remains one of the favourites for the gig, although Lineker may have gone too early with his congratulations.

