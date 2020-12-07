Gary Lineker calls out Liverpool for Caoimhin Kelleher error

Gary Lineker wasn’t the only one who spotted the spelling error on the back of Caoimhin Kelleher’s shirt on his Premier League debut.

Five days after his first Champions League appearance, Caoimhin Kelleher was entrusted to keep goal for the Premier League champions in the absence of the injured Alisson Becker.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet for the second time in a week and continued to display composure beyond his years in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday evening.

While some broadcasters are still coming to terms with the pronunciation of his first name, it was Kelleher’s surname that proved tricky for the printer of Liverpool’s jerseys.

Lots of positives again for @LFC, including an excellent display from their young keeper. Perhaps as a reward they could spell Kelleher correctly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9NbfZJwsmJ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020

A spelling error was pointed out by thousands on social media, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker suggesting that Kelleher’s performances should be rewarded by a correct spelling of his name at the very least.

2,000 supporters were allowed into Anfield for the first time since the Reds won the Premier League and they witnessed a number of fine saves from their new young ‘keeper.

“That’s what I’m there for!” the 22-year-old said of his performance.

“I’m just trying to be there for the team to help them out in those moments and thankfully again I was able to make those saves and get the clean sheet.

“To get the clean sheet, for me and the back four, is the most important thing for us. We’ve done our job then.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that Kelleher has done enough to earn the role of Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper, overtaking Adrian who had previously been relied upon when Alisson wasn’t available.

Kelleher has yet to make his debut for the Republic of Ireland’s senior side but the fact that he is now keeping clean sheets for the Premier League champions would lead one to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he challenges Darren Randolph for Ireland’s No. 1 jersey.

Let’s just hope Ireland’s kit-man knows how to spell ‘Kelleher’…

