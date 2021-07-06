Gareth Bale’s plan to retire from club football but continue playing for Wales

The forward hopes to feature for Wales at the 2022 World Cup after retiring from club football.

Gareth Bale has interesting plans for his future as the forward reportedly intends to retire from club football when his Real Madrid contract expires next summer, although he hopes to lead his country out at the next World Cup.

Amid much speculation about Bale’s next move, The Mirror reports that the 31-year-old plans to return to Real after last season’s loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur and Bale will see out his deal with the La Liga giants.

However the report states that Bale has let friends and family know that he will not look for a new club when his Real deal comes to an end next June.

But even if he is without a club next summer, it’s claimed that Bale would be eager to play for Wales at the 2022 World Cup if they can secure qualification.

Wales have three points from two games in their qualifying group but there is hope that The Dragons can earn a place at their first World Cup since 1958.

Wales managed to make it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 but were eliminated by semi-finalists Denmark last week.

Bale remained coy on his future when his loan return to Spurs ended in May, although he suggested that it would “cause chaos” if he made his plans known before the European Championships.

“It will happen after the Euros,” Bale said of his future six weeks ago. “I know what I’m doing, but it’ll just cause chaos if I say anything.

“Whenever I decide. I’m not thinking about anything, all I’m concentrating on now is finishing these season off strong.

“We meet up straightaway for the Euros and I’m not thinking about anything else other than Wales.”

