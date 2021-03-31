‘He can lose players quickly’ – Gabby Agbonlahor on Roy Keane after Martin O’Neill endorsement

Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t quite on the same page as Martin O’Neill when it comes to Roy Keane’s candidacy for Celtic.

Agbonlahor, who worked with Roy Keane at Aston Villa, has cast doubt on whether the Corkman would be a wise appointment for Celtic as speculation continues to link him with the vacant Parkhead position.

Keane has given little away when asked about replacing Neil Lennon, who resigned last month, but it’s understood that the Irishman is one of the frontrunners for the role at Celtic, the club at which Keane closed out his playing career.

Martin O’Neill, who worked closely with Keane at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland, recently gave the 49-year-old a ringing endorsement for the Celtic job.

But Agbonlahor is not as convinced as his former manager that Keane would be a success with the Bhoys.

“I’m not too sure, to be honest,” Agbonlahor said of Keane during an interview with Football Insider.

“His ways of managing will not probably be accepted in this new era of players.

“He doesn’t hold anything back, players these days need to be told to do this better, do that better. They don’t need a manager screaming and shouting at them.

“It’s a different era of player. They can’t take as much as the old school player can take.

“I think it’s a risk. But maybe that’s the way Celtic want to go. From my experiences of him, he can lose players quickly with the way he speaks to them.”

Keane’s aggressive style of coaching is hardly surprising given the way that he played the game and some have hypothesised that the former Manchester United captain’s no-nonsense approach to leadership is exactly what’s needed at Celtic if they are to rebound from this season’s title concession to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Only time will tell if he is appointed.

