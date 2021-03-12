Gabriel Agbonlahor has accused Manchester United of treating the first leg of their Europa League tie with AC Milan “like it was a friendly.”

In a performance that came in stark contrast to Sunday’s derby victory over Manchester City, United played out a 1-1 draw with AC Milan at Old Trafford.

United conceded a late goal, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson coming in for considerable criticism for failing to keep a last-minute header out and the Red Devils go to Italy next week needing a result.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor claimed United lacked intensity on Thursday night, perhaps because they didn’t view the Europa League clash as a big game.

“I think you see how they are playing against Manchester City; right from the first second of the game, pressing high, scoring an early goal and having a couple of chances,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“Then you see them tonight and you think, ‘Did they not think tonight was a big game?’

“They treated it like it was a friendly, there was no one really at it in the first half. I know they were missing the energy of Fred and Rashford and Luke Shaw at left-back.

“But, for me, it was a poor performance for most of the game and I think they are going to regret giving that away goal to AC Milan because I thought AC Milan were excellent.

“They’re better than what I thought, because I’ve not really watched them much this season. It’s going to be a tough return leg for Manchester United.”

Agbonlahor went on to cast doubt on the depth in quality that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at his disposal.

Comparing United’s squad to that of arch-rivals City, Agbonlahor urged the Red Devils to spend this summer in order to improve the quality of their options from the bench.

Agbonlahor singled out Welsh winger Daniel James as an example of someone who is not United quality.

“For Manchester United, their starting XI is fantastic,” Agbonlahor continued. “But look at Manchester City, for instance.

“Look at yesterday; City have got Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres on the bench [for their 5-2 Premier League win over Southampton].

“They’ve got that many options that when they rest any of their players, the team is just as strong. But Manchester United can’t do that, that’s the difference.

“So Manchester United need to spend some money and make their bench much stronger than it is because the likes of Greenwood struggled on the right.

“Matic struggled; Daniel James is not Manchester United quality, for me. He’s a decent player, but he’s not going to win a title for Manchester United.

“So that’s the big thing for me that Manchester United need to invest in.”

Read More About: ac milan, Daniel James, Gabby Agbonlahor, Manchester United