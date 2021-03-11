Fred reveals importance of Alex Ferguson’s ongoing role at Man United

Fred makes sure not to take Alex Ferguson’s visits to Carrington for granted.

Having flattered to deceive quite often after being signed during Jose Mourinho’s reign as Manchester United manager, Fred seems to have found his feet with the Red Devils this season.

Starting regularly alongside Scott McTominay as United’s two holding midfielders, Fred has been a mainstay for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term and the Brazilian has revealed that he takes inspiration from Alex Ferguson’s trips to the club’s training ground.

Fred understands the importance of Ferguson to the club and continues to try to soak up the knowledge of the legendary Scot when he shows up at Carrington.

“He has a great history here,” Fred told O Clube.

“I used to hear about him and I knew his story but after being here and realising how much people idolise him, for the time he stayed, the title he won and the person he is.

“Once in a while, he comes to watch our practice sessions here, it is important to be near him. He is one of the greatest football coaches in history.

“Being close to him is important and it’s kind of surreal. I’m very happy that he can be close, he comes to watch our games most of the time, so this is very important to me.

“He is applauded by not only United fans but everyone in England and not only England, worldwide. Everything he lived in football, every he revolutionalised in English football is impressive.

“I think he deserves all of this and we just thank him for doing it for us. After the game against PSG, that we won 1-3, we had lost at home, he went to the locker room and I said: ‘Omg, he’s here!’ I went to greet him, shaking his hand.”

