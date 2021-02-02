Frank Lampard fell out with Petr Cech before Chelsea sacking

More details of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea departure have emerged, with confirmation that the 42-year-old’s relationship with former teammate Petr Cech became strained towards the end of Lampard’s time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss last week and was almost immediately replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who oversaw a draw and a win from his first two games in his new role.

Behind-the-scenes details of the decision to sack Lampard began emerging in the press last week and it has now been reported that Chelsea’s record goalscorer’s relationship with Petr Cech had soured in the final few months of Lampard’s reign.

The Telegraph reports that Cech remained loyal to the club’s executive director Marina Granovskaia in his role as technical and performance advisor, with decisions often at odds with Lampard’s views on what was best for Chelsea.

Cech, who was unexpectedly named in Chelsea’s Premier League squad last October, often assisted in training but his loyalties to the club’s hierarchy were always clear.

It’s also reported that Lampard had never spoken to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich during the Englishman’s 18-month spell as Blues manager, even though Abramovich acknowledged the difficulty of the decision to sack Lampard with a rare comment on Chelsea’s website.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Abramovich said.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, petr cech