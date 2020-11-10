Frank Lampard heard delivering explicit order to Chelsea star in win over Sheffield United

Frank Lampard was not happy with the way Chelsea started their Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Conceding after nine minutes in a move that saw pundit Graeme Souness brand N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech “dopes”, Chelsea had to fight back but ultimately, Frank Lampard enjoyed a dominant 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

But in the early stages of the match, Lampard was heard berating Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for failing to follow instructions in a deeper role than he’s been accustomed to.

The Telegraph reports that during the first half, Lampard roared “stop fucking about” to Mount after growing frustrated with his performance.

Mount must have been inspired by the succinct advice as he ended up adapting and putting in a fantastic performance in Chelsea’s midfield.

“My role now is trying to get them on the ball to do what they do,” Mount said after the game.

“I have gone back into midfield, which is something I played a lot last season.

“For us midfielders we want to get up and get involved, but also to be ready if we do lose the ball to win it back.”

While Mount’s opportunities in his preferred more attacking role will likely be limited following the summer arrivals of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, the English youngster has welcomed the new additions.

Mount showered Ziyech, who set up two goals on Saturday, with praise after the final whistle.

Mount said: “He is a brilliant player. He comes into the team and he knows what he can bring with his quality left foot.

“He brings something new to the team which is brilliant for us.

“The gaffer always speaks about having the competition to keep our standard high and Hakim is a world-class player coming in.

“We need that threat from set pieces, which I don’t think we really had last season.

“We were conceding from set pieces and not scoring enough from them. This season we have worked on that and it’s been working.”

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, Mason Mount