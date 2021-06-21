Frank Lampard names the five best players he played with in his career

He was spoiled for choice.

Frank Lampard was one of the greatest midfielders of a generation of great midfielders and he played with an array of top talent.

The England legend has now named the five best teammates he played with throughout his career and he named four Chelsea greats along with one player from Manchester City.

Unable to pick between first and second, Lampard selected John Terry and Didier Drogba as the best two players he’s lined up with in an interview with Planet Football.

“First and foremost they are great footballers, but they are also winners and that is what sets them apart from most players,” Lampard said of Terry and Drogba.

Frank Lampard names five best teammates

“In the big games, when it matters the most, these men, and that is what they are, stood up to be counted, and they are comfortably the top two I have played with for that reason.”

Lampard was more comfortable filling out the rest of his top five in order and picked Eden Hazard and Gianfranco Zola at No 3 and No 4 respectively.

Taking fifth spot on Lampard’s list is Sergio Aguero, with whom the English legend played briefly when Lampard spent a season at the Etihad Stadium.

“I was not at Man City for long, but straight away you could see that this guy was world-class,” Lampard said of Aguero. “The goals he scored on the training pitch every day were frightening and he took that on to the field.

“You only need to look at his record since he came to City to appreciate what a class act he is and he was great to play with.”

Lampard would likely find himself in the top five lists of teammates he played with throughout a career that spanned two decades, during which he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard