Frank Lampard had a furious reaction to Marcos Alonso’s attempt to watch the second half of West Brom vs. Chelsea on the team bus.

Chelsea were 3-0 down to West Brom on Saturday evening when Frank Lampard got his side into the Hawthorns dressing room at half-time and withdrew two players.

Both Alonso and Mateo Kovacic were replaced at the break and, apparently, the former made his way to the team coach to watch the second half rather than join his teammates on the bench.

According to a report in The Athletic, Lampard confronted Alonso after being made aware of the left-back’s decision to head straight for the bus after his early shower.

Lampard raged at the Spaniard for his insolence and some of Alonso’s teammates commented that it could turn out to be the last time he plays for Chelsea.

“The players were saying they have never seen the manager like this,” one source told The Athletic.

“It kicked off after the game and he was going mad at Alonso. Some were talking about how they’d be surprised if he plays for Chelsea ever again.”

Alonso was eventually persuaded to return to the stadium but he was spotted in a different area than his teammates.

Lampard did not mention the altercation after the game, which ended 3-3 thanks to a dramatic Chelsea fightback, but he did publicly criticise both Alonso and new signing Thiago Silva for avoidable errors in the first 45 minutes.

“Mistakes, clear mistakes,” Lampard told Sky Sports when asked what went wrong in the opening half. “The first one, Marcos heads it into the middle of the pitch for them in a transition.

“Thiago one is a mistake, he’s been around long enough to know that and we’ll certainly give him that one in his first game.

“Then Marcos loses his man for the third goal from the corner. Clear mistakes so you can do as many meetings as you want, if you make those mistakes you give yourselves a mountain to climb.”

READ NEXT – Old clip shows how Carlo Ancelotti’s opinion of Seamus Coleman has radically changed

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, marcos alonso, Premier League