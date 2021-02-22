Former Man United strikers make the same point about Anthony Martial

Share and Enjoy !

Two former Manchester United strikers have called into question Anthony Martial’s suitability to lead the line for the Red Devils.

Both Andy Cole and Dion Dublin are of the opinion that Anthony Martial has not shown enough to justify starting at centre-forward for Man United.

While United have scored more goals than any team in the Premier League this season, Martial has struggled in front of goal and the 25-year-old has only found the net four times in the league this season, the same tally as Scott McTominay.

Martial was handed United’s No. 9 shirt in 2019 and he has regularly started at centre-forward for the Red Devils this season but club legend Andy Cole believes that playing Martial in that position has an air of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

“I don’t see him as a centre-forward,” Cole said on talkSPORT. “I’m not being disrespectful, I just don’t think that’s his strongest position.

“When you look at (Edinson) Cavani play centre-forward, you say ‘that’s a centre-forward.’

“I don’t see Martial as a centre forward. It’s not his strongest position.” “When you look at Cavani, you think that’s a proper striker.” “I think his strongest position is the left.”@VanCole9 says he doesn’t see Anthony Martial as a striker for #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9YKEk0Irh8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 21, 2021

“I’ve said it so many times about Martial that he’s blessed with so many attributes like his pace but he never actually looks to use it by running in behind.

“I genuinely do think his strongest position is on the left but Marcus Rashford plays off the left and I don’t think Marcus really wants to play centre-forward.

“No doubt it’s a situation that Manchester United will look to resolve come the summer.”

Another former United striker, Dion Dublin, echoed Cole’s opinion of Martial.

Dublin, speaking on Match of the Day 2, insisted that Martial does not possess the traits expected of a United centre-forward.

“He’s got Manchester United’s No. 9 shirt on him so he should be stuck in between those two centre-halves and he shouldn’t move,” Dublin said of the French forward.

Anthony Martial is a "talented footballer but not a centre forward", says @DionDublinsDube.#MOTD2 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gQINahxZOs — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 21, 2021

“The rest of the side should be getting crosses in for him to score goals but he’s not there.

“I think Martial has talent but I personally don’t think he’s an out-and-out centre-forward though.

“As a centre-forward, you have to bring the ball into play, you have to be willing to get kicked and you have to get your team up the pitch. That’s the first thing you have to do and I haven’t seen him do that. He’s a talented footballer but he’s not a centre-forward.”

