New footage emerges of Marcus Rashford arguing with Harry Maguire over red card

Quite a few Manchester United supporters are unhappy with Harry Maguire for his reaction to Anthony Martial’s red card against Spurs on Sunday.

A photo emerged of Harry Maguire standing yards away from the incident as referee Anthony Taylor showed Anthony Martial a red card for an altercation with Erik Lamela.

Unlike previous captains at United, Maguire seemed to react calmly to going down to 10 men.

Now footage has now emerged that shows Marcus Rashford fighting Martial’s corner more than anyone of his other teammates.

VAR’s advice was to send Martial off and show Lamela a yellow card.

Pitchside microphones picked up an argument between an incredulous Rashford and a very understanding Maguire.

Rashford asks: “Nothing for that elbow?” in a reference to Lamela initiating contact with Martial.

Maguire seemed to dismiss Rashford’s pleas, despite the forward’s insistence that Lamela deserved the same punishment as Martial.

Rashford continues: “Why, it’s the same?”

Maguire then interjects: “It’s not violent conduct, they’ve checked!”

“He’s elbowed him!” Rashford replies.

Maguire’s tone becomes more firm as he insists: “They’ve checked it and said it’s not!”

“How’s it not?” Rashford asks before the camera pans to Martial making his way down the Old Trafford tunnel.

The score was 2-1 at that point but Spurs scored twice more before half-time, with more interesting footage emerging of the final goal of the first half from Heung-min Son.

Goalkeeper David De Gea can clearly be heard roaring at Luke Shaw to follow the run of Son but the instructions were ignored by the United left-back and the South Korean forward found himself in ample space to score.

The game finished 6-1 to round off a fantastic return to Old Trafford for Jose Mourinho but a miserable 90 minutes for United.

