Fan in ‘serious condition’ after fall from Wembley stands during England vs Croatia

The incident took place moments after the match kicked off.

A fan was taken to hospital in serious condition after falling from the Wembley stands in the early stages of England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

18,497 spectators were allowed into Wembley to watch the Euro 2020 Group D match, which ended in a 1-0 win for England.

A Wembley spokesperson confirmed that the incident will be investigated by stadium authorities, as well as Uefa.

The fan fell moments after kick-off at Wembley

“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium,” the spokesperson said.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

