Everton reportedly looking to Man United for Seamus Coleman successor

Everton are reportedly considering a third attempt to bring Diogo Dalot to Goodison Park this summer.

Having failed with loan bids in recent transfer windows, Everton have not given up hope of signing Diogo Dalot as the club looks to find a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Dalot remains on the Toffees’ shortlist of right-backs and Everton could come to the table with a bid when the transfer window reopens.

Dalot is currently on loan with AC Milan and has impressed, with more appearances for the Serie A giants already this season than he’s had during any campaign of his professional career.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently suggested that the Red Devils will welcome Dalot back to Old Trafford in the summer although it’s been suggested that AC Milan will look to turn his loan move into a permanent one.

“The plan was always for Diogo this season, or the main thing for Diogo, was to be fit,” Solskjaer said. “He never managed to be fit for a long spell when he was here [and was] unfortunate with injuries.

“Now he’s kept fit all season; he’s been available for them. He’s playing at a big club, big expectations, [with the] great history of the club, so it’s been a good year for him.

“So, of course, I’ve been very pleased with his development this season, and he’s our player and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

I’ve learned a lot in these 2 years.

I’ll be rooting for you, reds 🔴🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bze3rE0GYf — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) October 4, 2020

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti recently showered club captain Coleman with praise, comparing the 32-year-old to some legendary captains he’s worked with in the past, but the club is aware that a replacement will be required as the Irishman has encountered fitness issues this season.

Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey join Dalot on the list of candidates Everton are considering as potential right-back options this summer.

