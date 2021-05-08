Everton plotting move for Jamie Carragher’s son this summer

Goodison Park beckons…

Everton are reportedly considering an approach for Jamie Carragher’s son, James, at the end of the season.

James Carragher’s progress at Wigan Athletic has not gone unnoticed since the defender joined the Latics’ youth set-up from Liverpool’s academy in 2017.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Everton, who remain hopeful of signing Carragher when his contract at the DW Stadium expires this summer.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Everton have already registered their interest in the promising defender and have opened talks with Wigan over the move which, if successful, would likely see him join the Toffees’ U23 side, although the teams’ valuations of Carragher are some distance apart.

Wigan would be owed compensation if Carragher agrees to join a new club and Everton could walk away from the deal unless the Latics lower their asking price.

Before Carragher’s father, Jamie, became a Liverpool legend, he grew up supporting Everton but he switched allegiances to the red half of Merseyside.

For a number of reasons, including being mocked by Everton-supporting friends at his local pub following an FA Cup defeat to Manchester United after he’d joined Liverpool, Carragher drifted away from the Toffees.

“At first I still liked Everton and wanted them to be performing well, but increasingly I became less tolerant,” Jamie wrote in his 2009 autobiography.

Reporter 🗣"So were you a Liverpool fan?" 🔴 Carragher 🗣"No Everton fan" 🔵 Throwback to a young @Carra23 in 1996 talking about his beloved Everton after signing for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/7bSfeLeSg9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 7, 2020

“The transformation from loving them to openly wanting them to lose took years to complete. But when I saw some of my best friends suffering as a result of revolting abuse, naturally, my love for Everton receded.

“Anfield called me. It was my professional commitment and personal friendships that finally took my heart from Goodison and positioned it slap bang in the centre of The Kop.”

