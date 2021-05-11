Some glaring omissions as Eric Bailly names his picks for Man United’s Player of the Year

We’ve heard of the goalkeepers’ union before but it’s clear that Eric Bailly is a dedicated member of the defenders’ alliance.

Bailly was drafted in to give his selection for Manchester United’s Player of the Year and it comes as no surprise that the Red Devils centre-half focused almost exclusively on defensive players.

Despite the fact that the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani have all impressed at the other end of the pitch, Bailly chose to praise United’s defensive stars.

When asked to name his pick for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, Bailly was torn between United’s full-backs.

“It’s very hard to say one player, but for me, if I have to choose, then I choose two players: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw,” Bailly told United’s website.

“For me they deserve it, that’s just my opinion.

“Then also we have Harry [Maguire], Fred, Scott [McTominay]… I could say so many names! So I keep with Aaron and Luke.”

Only Premier League champions-elect Manchester City have scored more goals than United this term but Bailly has been most impressed by the Red Devils’ defence.

When asked why he left United’s forwards out of consideration, Bailly explained that he simply couldn’t pick anyone other than the club’s full-backs.

“For me, these two are the best right-back and best left-back in the league,” Bailly continued.

“When I see Luke playing at this level, I am so happy because he has had some difficult times before this.

“Now he is very happy and is playing every game and playing well. He is back playing for his national team too.

“It’s the same with Aaron. The guy is young, playing every game and giving his best. They have helped our team be strong. They are two young guys who are both focused on giving everything to the team.

“I’m so, so happy for these two.”

Read More About: eric bailly, Manchester United