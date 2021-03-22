Eric Bailly reportedly feels disrespected by Man United amid fears over contract offer

Eric Bailly is concerned that Manchester United are only offering him a new contract in order to increase the fee they can demand for the defender in the summer.

With 15 months left on his current deal, Eric Bailly would command a lower fee this summer than if his contract had several years remaining.

And Sky Sports now reports that the United defender fears the club is only offering him an extension so that they can cash in on him for more when the transfer window reopens.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently confirmed that negotiations were ongoing with Bailly, who moved to Old Trafford in 2016.

But now a friend of the Ivorian defender has revealed that Bailly is determined to take his talents elsewhere after feeling disrespected by United.

“Eric loves the club and the fans, his family are settled in Manchester and he’d like nothing more than to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford,” Bailly’s friend told Sky Sports.

“But he feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he’s had enough.

“He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice for Ole.

“He now realises he’s too good and too young to spend his time sitting on the bench.”

Bailly has only featured in eight Premier League games this season and the 26-year-old believes the time has come to draw a line under his United career.

United’s first-choice centre-half pairing this season has been Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, although the club is reportedly looking to bring at least one more central defender in this summer.

One of United’s greatest-ever defenders, Rio Ferdinand, suggested at the beginning of this year that Bailly would be Maguire’s ideal partner in the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

Read More About: eric bailly, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer