Eric Bailly apologises to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United teammates for behaviour

Eric Bailly has apologised to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United teammates for his behaviour after being left out of the matchday squad for last week’s clash against AC Milan.

As speculation mounts about Eric Bailly’s future, it emerged that the United centre-half was furious about being left out for last Thursday’s Europa League return leg in the San Siro.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Bailly made his frustrations known but he has since acknowledged that he behaved in a disrespectful manager and he has apologised to his manager and teammates.

While he has apologised, Bailly remains disillusioned at Old Trafford and has significant concerns about the contract talks in which he is currently taking part.

Apparently, Bailly believes that United are only offering him a new deal so that they could command a larger fee for him when they offload him rather than with a view to make him a regular starter with the Red Devils.

A close friend of the Ivorian defender has revealed that Bailly feels disrespected by United and while he would like to stay at Old Trafford, he feels like he has no other choice but to find a new club.

“Eric loves the club and the fans, his family are settled in Manchester and he’d like nothing more than to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford,” Bailly’s friend told Sky Sports.

“But he feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he’s had enough.

“He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice for Ole.

“He now realises he’s too good and too young to spend his time sitting on the bench.”

Bailly moved to United from Villarreal in 2016 and he featured prominently in his debut season in the Premier League but he has been forced to settle for a bit-part role in recent campaigns.

