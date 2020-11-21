Enda Stevens not happy that video before England game made it to the media

Enda Stevens has expressed disappointment that reports of the video shown to Ireland players before the England game appeared in the media.

The Daily Mail were first to report that some Republic of Ireland players were shocked when they were shown a video on Anglo-Irish relations before Stephen Kenny’s side played England in last week’s friendly but Enda Stevens insists he’s not heard any complaints from his fellow players.

Stevens, who missed out on Ireland’s last three games due to injury, vented his frustration that the incident went beyond the dressing room.

“I think it’s disappointing it’s come out to the media, in the way it’s been leaked,” Stevens told the Irish Times.

“What happens in a meeting, in a changing room – right or wrong – should stay there. It’s always been the case.”

The Sheffield United left-back was not present when the video was played but he has not been made aware of any offence taken by the playing squad.

Stevens is part of a WhatsApp group with the Ireland players and he kept in touch throughout the most recent international break but there were no complaints.

“I haven’t heard anything about the meeting, the lads in the meeting haven’t raised any awareness to it, so as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there’s anything in it,” Stevens explained.

“I don’t think any players even noticed, because nothing’s been said. We have a WhatsApp group, but nothing has been raised.”

The Irish need to sack manager Stephen Kenny for showing an anti-English video to inspire his team to beat England. Or we could do the same. A video of the Birmingham pub bombing, the callous murder of Mountbatten. We lost 1,700 to the IRA scum. And the Irish lost 3-0. Good. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) November 19, 2020

Much has been made of the pre-match video, with former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie calling for Kenny to be removed from his position immediately for allowing the footage to be played.

It’s understood, however, that Kenny spoke with Interim FAI chief executive Gary Owens on Friday and the job of the new Ireland boss is not in jeopardy after the discussion.

