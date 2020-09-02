Edwin van der Sar sends message to Man United after Donny van de Beek transfer

Edwin van der Sar has sent a message to his former club after Manchester United confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek is now officially the 12th Dutchman to become a United player in the Premier League era and he will be sorely missed at Ajax, the club he had been with since his teenage years.

United reportedly paid a fee of around €39 million – plus another €5 million in add-ons –to convince Ajax to part ways with Van de Beek.

And legendary former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who is currently the chief executive officer of Ajax, has reacted to the news with a message to the Red Devils.

“Take care of him” tweeted Van der Sar, who won four Premier Leagues and the Champions League during his six years with United.

Meanwhile, Ajax’s Director of Football Affairs, Marc Overmars, has celebrated the move for Van de Beek and insists that the midfielder is ready for the next chapter of his career.

Overmars said: “This is a great transfer for Donny, one which he deserves. It’s also a compliment to Ajax’s youth academy, where he has played since he was 11.

“Last summer, there was a lot of interest in him but, luckily, we were able to keep him at Ajax for one more year.

“In the months that followed, he proved very valuable to us in both domestic and European competitions. He has now been a part of the Ajax first team for almost 5 years. He is ready for this step and we will miss him.”

Former United striker Robin van Persie has issued a warning to Van de Beek ahead of his debut season in the Premier League but RVP predicts that the 23-year-old will have no trouble adapting.

