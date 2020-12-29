Edinson Cavani told Wayne Rooney he wanted Man United move six years ago

Edinson Cavani had been looking forward to a move to Manchester United since 2014.

While some eyebrows were raised on transfer deadline day, when Man United turned to a centre-forward approaching his 34th birthday, Edinson Cavani is now showing exactly why he has been one of the most consistently prolific goalscorers in Europe over the past decade.

Playing for the Red Devils was always an ambition of Cavani’s and The Sun has reported that the Uruguayan striker told Wayne Rooney that he was hoping to move to Old Trafford six years ago.

After Uruguay beat England in the 2014 World Cup, Cavani reportedly told Rooney that he was eager to join him at United but a move from Paris Saint-Germain didn’t come to fruition that summer.

It has previously been reported that Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to get Cavani to sign for United after the legendary manager left the club.

While he turns 34 in February, Cavani is held in high regard by current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently hinted that the forward could extend his stay at the club.

Solskjaer said: “At the moment it looks like he’s got a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else. He has made a great impact when he’s come here, so let’s focus on improving everyone as well. But he’s got a few years left in him.”

Cavani already looks to be a much more positive acquisition than the last South American forward to wear United’s iconic No. 7 shirt, Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer revealed that wearing the No. 7 meant a lot to Cavani when his move from PSG finally came about.

“That was the first thing he asked me when I spoke to him, if he could wear the number seven. Obviously we talked about the history of the shirt,” Solskjaer said.

“When you think of the history of his career and the experience he’s had, his personality from the chat I had with him and when I watched him before, I wasn’t in doubt that he could handle that number seven shirt.

“He is so meticulous, professional – his habits, everything about him, shows why he’s had a career he’s had. Even at the age he is now, he is one of the fittest players we’ve got.”

