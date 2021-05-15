Edinson Cavani explains why he rushed to the defence of Mason Greenwood against Roma

The Uruguayan further endeared himself to Manchester United fans by showing his protective side in Rome.

United supporters loved the speed with which Edinson Cavani rushed to the defence of Mason Greenwood in Rome last week.

Cavani had no problem with Greenwood going toe-to-toe with Roma defender Gianluca Mancini but it was when Rick Karsdorp also squared up to the young United forward that the Uruguayan felt he had to get involved.

Cavani, who had already scored a brace on the night, was not afraid to take on both Mancini and Karsdorp but he received a booking for his part in the scuffle.

Edinson Cavani protects Mason Greenwood

Cavani has played down the incident but it was a moment that meant a lot to plenty of United fans as it showed the 34-year-old‘s dedication to his less experienced teammates.

“I’ve always said that I’m someone who works very hard in football,” Cavani told ManUtd.com.

“I’m out on the pitch and part of a team to work hard for that team and to do my best for every one of the lads who go to make up our team.

“There are times when you’re out there when I believe you need to protect and stand up for one of your teammates. Sometimes because it might be down to a lack of experience on their part, and they might make a mistake. Many times, it is because you believe that a situation that they are involved in during a stand-off just isn’t fair.

“In that incident against Roma, what I felt was that he was arguing face to face with the Roma defender which is something that can happen in football.

“The next minute, a third guy came on the scene and began pushing him when he clearly wasn’t part of the original argument. I told him he should keep out of the incident and that’s why I went to help Mason and offer him some protection.

“I also tried to separate the players so the incident would calm down. We were in a key period of the game and he could have been given a red card.

“I got a yellow card for my trouble but the main thing was really to protect and defend him and to try to prevent everything escalating further.”

Cavani has since extended his United deal, meaning he will remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022 at least.

