Edinson Cavani reveals truth behind Boca Juniors rumours

The Uruguayan forward has committed himself to Manchester United for another year.

Edinson Cavani has broken his silence on the speculation linking him with a move to Boca Juniors in recent months but the 34-year-old suggested that what was written was only half true.

As Cavani’s impressive debut season with United drew to a close, the veteran centre-forward was linked with a move closer to home, with Argentine side Boca Juniors said to be in talks with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli striker.

Earlier this week, Cavani put pen to paper on a contract extension which will keep him at Old Trafford until next summer and he has now addressed the Boca Juniors rumours.

“The possibility I was going to sign for them was real. But I was always clear. What has been said and printed is half true, half lies. Sometimes it’s like that. But the chance was real,” Cavani said on Uruguayan radio show 2 de Punta, as translated by Manchester Evening News.

“Has the door with Boca been left open? I haven’t closed it. You’d need to ask Boca if the door is open. But today the reality is what it is, I’m at Manchester United and I’m fully focused.

“There are moments when you need to be near your roots and your loved ones. There’s not a year goes by when I don’t think about it.

“But the decision is a mixture of things, the affection of the people, the attitude of the club with me and my family, my teammates asking me to stay, the manager.”

Cavani has scored 15 goals in all competitions since last year’s switch to the Red Devils, which raised a number of eyebrows among those close to the club.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always maintained that he was eager to keep hold of Cavani for longer and his wish came true this week.

While Cavani’s impact on the pitch is clear to see, he has also been credited with imparting his wisdom on United’s crop of exciting young forwards including Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at the training ground.

