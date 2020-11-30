Edinson Cavani potentially facing three-game ban for social media post

A social media post from Edinson Cavani is set to be investigated by the Football Association.

After scoring the winning goal in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday, Edinson Cavani thanked a supporter for congratulating the forward on his brace but used a term that has prompted the FA to look into the post.

Sharing a post from a follower on his Instagram stories, Cavani wrote ‘gracias negrito!’ and he could face a minimum three-game ban if he is found guilty of using discriminatory or racist language.

Cavani’s post has since been deleted but that doesn’t mean that he will avoid punishment if the FA investigation deems the language used was racist or discriminatory.

The term used – ‘negrito’ – was reportedly the same one uttered by Cavani’s Uruguayan teammate Luis Suarez during the infamous incident with Patrice Evra during a fiery 2011 clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. Despite Suarez’s insistence that the term was meant affectionately, the then-Liverpool striker was suspended for eight matches.

According to Sky Sports, United have stressed that Cavani used the word as a term of endearment and made it clear that it has different connotations in South America.

Social media posts are covered by FA Rule E3 and more comprehensive guidelines on what constitutes racist language were issued to players and clubs at the beginning of this season.

Cavani came off the bench at St. Mary’s and scored two goals in the final 20 minutes to secure all three points after a disappointing first half against Southampton.

The 33-year-old now has three goals in five Premier League appearances and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be concerned about the prospect of losing Cavani for three matches.

