Ed Woodward had ‘tears in his eyes’ after cruel tweets from Man United fans

Ed Woodward is a polarising figure among Manchester United supporters.

After replacing David Gill in 2013, Ed Woodward has had his fair share of ups and downs at Man United and it’s clear that he takes the criticism to heart.

Woodward is the go-to target for supporter frustration around transfer activity and while he has pulled off some incredible business on multiple occasions, he has had to deal with quite a bit of ridicule over the past eight years.

According to former Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren, Woodward displayed his struggles with the online abuse when the pair met in 2019.

“Two years ago, I was accompanied by Ed Woodward, the CEO of Manchester United, who was going through a sporting slump at the time,” Verschueren said during an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, as translated by Express Sport.

“He showed me tweets from supporters: ‘Look Michael, how cruel the fans can be’ – the tears were in his eyes.

“Today Manchester United are the leader [second] in the Premier League.

“I messaged Woodward a few days ago to congratulate him. He texted me back saying, ‘You know how tough the journey was’.

“Well, that’s my message to our supporters: the journey will not be easy in the coming years, but Anderlecht will be back.

“However, continuing to deposit blind money into the account is not the solution. We will continue to talk constructively.”

United’s executive vice-chairman has been rather vocal about the club’s financial difficulties during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Woodward vowed to continue to prioritise the team, with many suggesting that United are potential challengers for the Premier League title this season.

“What happens on the field is clearly our top priority, and while it’s not the same without fans in the stadium, we’ve seen lots of highs since our last meeting in April, with that 14-game unbeaten run to finish third in last season’s Premier League run and great wins against PSG and RB Leipzig on our return to the Champions League this season,” Woodward said before Christmas.

“Of course, we recognise there’s more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies. But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players.”

