Ed Woodward issues statement on Man United transfer plans

Ed Woodward has told Manchester United supporters that the club will continue to invest in talent, although the focus will be on summer spending.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Man United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward spoke to supporters’ representatives over Zoom to provide an update.

Woodward, who discussed the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the last transfer window, vowed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be backed with funds.

“I told this forum back in April that we remained committed to strengthening the squad, while being disciplined in our spending during the pandemic,” said Woodward, as transcribed by MEN.

“I believe we’ve delivered on that, with the additions we made during the summer taking our total net spending to over €200m since summer 2019 – more than any other major European club over that period.

“We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows.”

Solskjaer has experienced periods of pressure in recent months and there were even reports before the most recent international break that United had reached out to Mauricio Pochettino with a view to having him take over at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer always seems to drag himself out of the corner with a win when he needs it most and Woodward has reiterated his support for the Red Devils boss.

Woodward insists he sees signs of improvement under Solskjaer, who is approaching two years in the job.

“What happens on the field is clearly our top priority, and while it’s not the same without fans in the stadium, we’ve seen lots of highs since our last meeting in April, with that 14-game unbeaten run to finish third in last season’s Premier League run and great wins against PSG and RB Leipzig on our return to the Champions League this season,” said Woodward.

“Of course, we recognise there’s more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies. But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players.”

Read More About: ed woodward, Manchester United, Transfers