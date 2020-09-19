Ed Woodward explains why Man United haven’t signed more players this summer

Ed Woodward has responded to Man United fans’ frustration about the lack of transfer activity this summer.

At the time of writing, Donny van de Beek is the only major signing completed by Man United this summer and the Red Devils are falling behind some of their rivals in terms of squad-strengthening in the current transfer window.

While terms are reportedly agreed between United and Porto left-back Alex Telles, it’s understood that Paris Saint-Germain could provide stiff competition when it comes to agreeing a fee.

Acknowledging supporters’ concerns, Woodward pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic and insisted that his club will have to continue to recruit responsibly as United are not immune from the financial impact of coronavirus.

“Disruption from the pandemic is continuing to create huge economic pressures from the top to the bottom of the football pyramid and, while we are fortunate to be in a more resilient position than most clubs, we are not immune from the impact,” the club’s executive vice-chairman said in United Review.

“Despite this, we are delighted to have brought in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, adding further quality to a midfield already strengthened by the recruitment of Bruno Fernandes in January.

“Both Donny and Bruno are players we had been tracking for some time and their signings reflect our long-term approach to blending high-quality recruits with homegrown talent to develop a squad capable of winning trophies playing attacking, entertaining football.

“As part of that process, we have also awarded new contracts to Nemanja Matic and academy graduates Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood over the past year. We have also continued to strengthen our thriving academy by attracting several promising young players from across Europe, including Marc Jurado from Barcelona and Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Real Madrid.

“Together, these investments reinforce our optimism about the future, and we will continue to build on these strong foundations. However, we must also be responsible in our use of resources during the most extraordinarily challenging time for everyone in football.”

