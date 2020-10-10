Ed Woodward pulled plug on Man United’s move for Erling Haaland

Just when you thought Ed Woodward couldn’t get more unpopular among Manchester United supporters, this emerges.

Transfer successes at United have been few and far between in recent years and much of the blame has landed at the door of Ed Woodward.

Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, ultimately has the final say on transfers at Old Trafford and his inability to secure any of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s targets this summer has left many fans frustrated.

Apparently, top target Jadon Sancho was just the latest in a number of promising players identified by Solskjaer that Woodward failed to bring in.

Sancho’s stance on his failed to move to Old Trafford is well known at this stage but just a few months earlier, Solskjaer was told that a deal for Erling Haaland was off.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer met with Haaland last December, when the centre-forward was still at Red Bull Salzburg.

Solskjaer was of the understanding that an agreement was in place for the Norwegian forward to make the switch to United for a fee of just €20 million.

But, apparently, Woodward opted to pull the plug on the deal due to agent fees and a dispute over the inclusion of a release clause in his United contract.

Negotiations with Borussia Dortmund went a lot more smoothly for Haaland’s camp, with the Bundesliga club agreeing to pay the €20 million fee and include a €75 million release clause, which cannot be exercised until 2022.

Haaland has since scored 21 goals in 23 appearances for Dortmund, proving to be a true bargain in today’s market.

Solskjaer clearly laid out a plan for his ideal squad for United, which was to include Haaland playing up front and Sancho on the right wing, but Woodward failed to get either deal done.

It has been reported that none of Solskjaer’s targets were signed in the most recent transfer window so it seems that the United manager and Woodward have very different ideas on what the club’s future looks like.

