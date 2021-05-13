Dwight Yorke expresses concern about Edinson Cavani contract extension

Dwight Yorke seems to agree with former teammate Roy Keane on the subject of Edinson Cavani’s contract extension.

Prior to Cavani’s decision to commit to Manchester United for another season, Keane expressed concern about the Red Devils’ chances of winning a Premier League title with a 34-year-old leading the line.

Yorke, who knew a thing or two about finding the net for United, is of a similar opinion as the former striker explained how Cavani’s new deal could represent an obstacle when it comes to bringing in a long-term solution in the centre-forward department.

United had been linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland this summer, both of whom would command huge transfer fees, and with Cavani likely one of the higher earners at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen how willing United would be to dedicate another significant chunk of their wage budget to a younger forward.

Yorke is concerned that the Cavani extension could affect United’s ability to sign someone like Haaland or Kane, while also casting doubt on the club’s chances of winning the Premier League with the Uruguayan veteran as the first-choice centre-forward.

“I don’t think a lot of people expected Cavani to do as well as he has done, and I think Man United and Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) are delighted with what he’s contributed so far,” Yorke told talkSPORT.

“When you do well you should be rewarded and he’s been rewarded with this new contract.

“But my problem with it is, does it really hamper bringing in a younger version of a No. 9?

“It’s paramount we win the Premier League title next season, and is Cavani really going to take us over the line? That’s probably the one stumbling block.

“Ole has been in that job for three years, he’s really cemented himself in that manager role now, he’s got the lads playing how Manchester United play, he’s got us to four semi-finals and now a final, so can he get us over the line and really step up? That’s the challenge he’s got.

“I hope the Cavani signing, although he’s been great for us, doesn’t hamper us getting in the players we need.

“I think we need another two players to really get us over the line in terms of challenging for the Premier League title next season.”

