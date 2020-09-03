 Close sidebar

The role played by ex-Man United Dutchmen in getting Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford

by Darragh Murphy
Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek had no shortage of fellow Dutchmen to consult before his move to Manchester United.

Ex-United striker Robin van Persie had already sent some advice to Donny van de Beek before the 23-year-old put pen to paper on his switch from Ajax to United.

And closer to home, Van de Beek had a couple of Ajax legends to turn to for their opinion on the Red Devils.

The young Dutch midfielder revealed the role that Edwin van der Sar, Ajax chief executive officer and former United goalkeeper, played in convincing him to make the move.

Van de Beek said: “I talked with him and he told me a lot of stories about the club and about everything. He told how big the club is and how nice an experience he had with it.”

Van de Beek also reached out to former United man Daley Blind to hear his endorsement of the Premier League club before he committed to the switch.

“In my career it’s a good time to make a step to a nice club,” Van de Beek told ManUtd.com. “I think I have made a really good decision to join this amazing club. I cannot explain [how I feel].

“I have heard all the stories from the old players, including Edwin, our old director, and Daley Blind, my old team-mate, and I cannot wait to play for the club.”

Much has been made about where Van de Beek will fit in to the United line-up although manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no doubt that his £40 million acquisition will adapt quickly.

Van de Beek has revealed what United supporters can expect from him from a positional point of view.

He said: “I’m a midfielder that likes to go into the box – making runs, goals, assists. A lot of the time, I cover a lot of distance in games, this is also a thing that is a strength for me, to get into the box of the opponent.”

