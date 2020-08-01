Dundalk Pay Touching Tribute To Beloved Groundsman Who Passed Away

Dundalk paid a touching tribute to former groundsman Harry Taaffe on Friday night.

Taaffe passed away last week, leaving members and fans of Dundalk Football Club devastated.

Taaffe played many roles for the Lilywhites; including groundsman, videographer and security guard, and he was adored by supporters.

Dundalk paid tribute to Taaffe on Friday night, when they returned to SSE Airtricity League action with a 1-1 draw against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

“Harry was more than a groundsman, security man, and a videographer,” said Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields. “He was a friend to everyone around Oriel Park.

“If you ever needed anything, Harry was the man you’d go to. If you broke down in the area, he’d be the first person you would ring. He’d sort anything out. He was Mr Dundalk.”

As well as a message in the stands, Dundalk produced a floral display in honour of their beloved groundsman and players also sported warm-up tops featuring photos of Taaffe, who meant as much to the players as he did to the fans.

“He would lift spirits like nobody else,” Shields continued. “He’d come into the canteen and you’d hear him saying: ‘Let me tell ya’, imparting his knowledge and wisdom!

“It’s like losing the side of the YDC building because he’s going to leave a big gap at this club and good luck to anyone who tries to fill it. He will be sadly missed by us all.”

The tragic news deeply affected all who knew Taaffe and Shields admitted that it put the perceived importance of the then-upcoming match into perspective.

“Last Sunday we received news that we never ever wanted to receive and it has hit the players, staff, and especially Harry’s family hard,” said Shields.

“As professionals, we have to look ahead to the game with Pat’s but it really does show that football can take a back burner at times and that there are far more important things in life.”