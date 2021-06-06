Duncan Ferguson rejected Real Madrid role because he wants Everton job

Imagine Big Dunc vs. Sergio Ramos on the training ground…

Duncan Ferguson reportedly turned down the opportunity to move to Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti because the Scot remains hopeful of being considered for the Everton job.

Ancelotti gave Everton an unexpected headache when he suddenly announced his Goodison Park departure earlier this week in order to return to Real Madrid.

Ancelotti may not have been Real’s first choice but he ultimately reached an agreement to take charge of the La Liga giants on a three-year deal.

The Italian was eager to bring Ferguson with him to the Bernabeu, however Big Dunc had other ideas and turned down the opportunity according to a report in The Sun.

The report states that Ferguson hopes to throw his hat in the ring as Everton begin the process of finding a suitable replacement for Ancelotti.

Ferguson briefly took charge of Everton’s first team in December 2019, after Marco Silva was sacked by the Toffees. He took the role of Ancelotti’s assistant when he arrived at the club.

Ferguson remains a cult hero among Everton followers from his time as a player and he carried his no-nonsense approach to the game into his coaching.

Ferguson is not believed to be one of the favourites for the Everton job, as the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo and Eddie Howe are more likely candidates to replace Ancelotti.

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club,” Ancelotti said in his farewell statement.

“I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

