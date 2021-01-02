Douglas Luiz takes to social media to fume at Paul Pogba penalty decision

Douglas Luiz has hit out at the decision to award Manchester United a penalty on the hour-mark of the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday night.

Paul Pogba went down in the box after pressure from Douglas Luiz and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot, allowing Bruno Fernandes to convert what would turn out to be the winning goal for the hosts.

VAR saw no need to overturn the decision despite replays suggesting that Pogba clipped himself and Luiz took to social media after the game to criticise the officials.

Luiz tweeted: “I see this video, I can’t believe it was a penalty, I always support fairer football, with fewer mistakes, but then I stop and see these types of moves.

Eu vejo esse vídeo eu não consigo acreditar que isso foi pênalti, eu sempre torço pelo futebol mais justo, com menos erros, mas, aí eu paro e vejo esses tipos de lances.

Se temos o VAR pra ajudar, VAMOS começar a usar CORRETAMENTE, esses erros podem definir o futuro dos clubes! pic.twitter.com/YWvWkT0Cwu — Douglas Luiz (@dg_douglasluiz) January 1, 2021

“If we have VAR to help, LET’S start using it CORRECTLY, these mistakes can define the future of clubs!”

The win moved United level on points with table-topping Liverpool but Villa manager Dean Smith believes that the spot-kick should never have been given.

Like Oliver, Smith thought Luiz fouled Pogba on first viewing but insisted after the match that a VAR review should have taken place.

“They got what l believed was a penalty at the time – I thought Douglas Luiz got too tight – but having seen it back, it looks like he trips himself up,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“For me, Michael Oliver should be sent over to the monitor. That’s what VAR is for. If there’s doubt, get yourself over there.

“At the time l had no doubts it was a penalty. But Pogba has tripped himself up there. Seeing it again, I don’t think it is a penalty.”

