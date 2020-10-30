Donny van de Beek breaks silence on playing time at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has broken his silence after finding himself a significant talking point over the past seven days.

Former Manchester United players such as Gary Neville and Patrice Evra questioned the logic in spending £35 million on Donny van de Beek over the summer, only for him to spend the majority of his time on the bench.

An unused substitute against Chelsea last Saturday, Van de Beek watched Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defend his use of the Dutch midfielder since his move from Ajax.

The 23-year-old started for United in their 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig during the week and he discussed the importance of playing time during an interview with the club’s website.

“Players always want to play games. Training is also nice, but the games… this is why you’re playing football,” Van de Beek said ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

“I think a lot of games [means] we can improve always and I am sure that we will win more if we stay in the focus.

“Arsenal have showed that they have really good players, and I mean we need to be focused. We won yesterday and everybody’s happy and it’s good for the confidence and everything, but now we must go on to that game.

“A lot of big games are coming up now. A lot of games. We need to stay in the focus and then I’m sure that we make more nice wins.”

Van de Beek has impressed whenever he’s featured for the Red Devils but question-marks remain over how Solskjaer could possibly fit him into a midfield that also has the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay all competing for places.

The Netherlands international played over an hour against Leipzig on Wednesday night before he was replaced by Fernandes and it’s safe to say Van de Beek enjoyed the experience.

“It was amazing,” Van de Beek said of his first Champions League start for his new side.

“Champions League… these nights are always special. 5-0, I mean, it’s an incredible win. We are really happy, and now we focus again already on Arsenal.

“In the dressing room? Everybody was in a happy phase. It’s normal if you win [against] a difficult opponent.

“Leipzig showed last year that they are really strong and have a good team. But I think we showed also that we are also really strong and we have an amazing team and we just need to keep going now.”

