Donny van de Beek comments on Man United playing time after goal for Netherlands

Donny van de Beek sent a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his goal on international duty.

In recent weeks, Donny van de Beek’s limited playing time at Manchester United has become quite the talking point among pundits and fans but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down the subject when asked.

The Netherlands took full advantage of Van de Beek’s very fresh legs as the midfielder played all 90 minutes for Frank de Boer’s side during their 1-1 draw with Spain on Wednesday night.

Is this what #MUFC are missing? Donny van de Beek's second international goal draws Netherlands level! 🇳🇱pic.twitter.com/Efgt1hdBB7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 11, 2020

Van de Beek equalised early on in the second half after Sergio Canales gave Spain an early lead and the former Ajax midfielder discussed his playing time at United in his post-match interview.

“It sounds cliche for me to say this, because of course I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team. I am simply received very well and helped by everyone,” Van de Beek told NOS.

“I’m a patient person, but of course you go there to play as much as possible. I also think – in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in – I have shown that I can add something to the team.”

Van de Beek has only played 75 minutes in the Premier League since his August move from Ajax and early signs suggest that Solskjaer potentially considers the 23-year-old a cup midfielder.

But Van de Beek is confident that he will work his way into his manager’s Premier League plans, having impressed on his league debut with a goal as a substitute.

“What does he (Solskjaer) say to me? That I have to be patient, but also that I just have to continue with what I am doing,” Van de Beek added.

“And that he’s seen that I have a good impact when I come into the field. My time is definitely coming. And when those opportunities come, I have to be there.”

