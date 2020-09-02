Donny van de Beek reveals why he decided to sign for Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has given the reasons he signed for Manchester United.

On Wednesday evening, United confirmed their first signing of the summer with the announcement that Donny van de Beek had signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

United reportedly paid a fee in the region of €39 million – plus another €5 million in add-ons – to take the Dutch midfielder from Ajax.

Van de Beek arrives with the endorsement of former United stars, Edwin van der Sar and Robin van Persie, the latter of whom has issued a warning to the 23-year-old.

Speaking about his decision to swap Ajax for the Red Devils, Van de Beek revealed that a conversation with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped convince him to make the move.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” Van de Beek told ManUtd.com.

“I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.

“Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return.

“This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group.

“Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

United have yet to confirm Van de Beek’s squad number but several reports suggest that the Netherlands international has already asked the club for the No. 34 shirt.

And despite some pundits’ concerns about how he will fit into the United line-up, Van de Beek’s new manager can’t wait to start working with him.

Commenting on the new arrival, Solskjaer said: “Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United.

“His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position.

“Donny’s performances in the Eredivisie and in Europe have been excellent over the last few years and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

