Donny van de Beek was ready to join different club before Covid-19

Donny van de Beek may not have joined Manchester United if Covid-19 hadn’t had such a significant impact on clubs.

According to reports, Donny van de Beek had an agreement in place to move to Real Madrid before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Van de Beek was the subject of interest from a number of European clubs before ultimately agreeing a five-year deal with Manchester United earlier this week.

The Dutch international completed a medical on Monday and was unveiled as United’s first signing of the summer on Wednesday.

“There were many clubs interested in Van de Beek,” his agent told Marca, as translated by The Daily Mail.

“There was Madrid, Barca, Juve, Arsenal… in March everything was ready for him to go to Real Madrid, but with the pandemic everything was postponed. The clubs have no income. The whole scene changed.”

United reportedly paid Ajax a fee in the region of €39 million – plus another €5 million in add-ons – to bring Van de Beek to Old Trafford.

Van de Beek has spoken about his relief of making his move to United after explaining his side of his agreement with Real Madrid.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Van de Beek said: “I hope to follow in the footsteps of the two Dutchmen they still talk about at United – [Edwin] van der Sar and [Robin] van Persie.

“My goal after joining this beautiful young team is to help take the club back to where it belongs and to win trophies.

“You don’t want to know how relieved I am that the deal is done. As you know, I had a deal with Real Madrid and both clubs also had a deal, but for one reason or another that deal was never confirmed on paper.

“Players who were supposed to leave decided to stay and Madrid pulled out.

“Of course, I was disappointed and I wondered whether such an opportunity to join a massive club would happen again in my career.

“My God, Manchester United is an absolute dream. They are an absolutely fantastic club in the strongest competition in the world. I did not have to think for longer than one second when the opportunity was made to me.”

