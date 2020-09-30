Donny van de Beek’s agent slams Man United over treatment of Dutch midfielder

The agent of Donny van de Beek is furious with Manchester United due to the club’s treatment of the Dutch midfielder so far.

Donny van de Beek moved to Man United from Ajax earlier this month and he has impressed when on the pitch but the 23-year-old has yet to start a Premier League match for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek came off the bench to score a consolation goal against Crystal Palace in United’s opening game of the season and he had to make do with an injury time cameo against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Van de Beek’s agent, Sjaak Swart, admitted that he is not pleased with the amount of playing time his client is receiving since his move to Old Trafford.

“A substitute, I don’t like it at all,” Swart told Voetbal Primeur when asked about Van de Beek.

“I couldn’t do it myself, substituting in with four minutes left to play. Then you’d better let me sit down.”

Swart also criticised United’s start to the season and suggested that Van de Beek’s new team should have been trounced by Brighton at the AmEx last weekend.

He added: “I have to say he [Van de Beek] did three more good things. The penalty, where the winning goal came from, came from him.

“But normally they should have lost 1-7. Five times post and bar, Brighton … They have a nice team, but that shouldn’t happen to Manchester United.”

Van de Beek is expected to start for United on Wednesday night in an immediate rematch with Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman started for the Red Devils in last week’s Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town but he definitely didn’t sign to be just a cup player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

