Dominic Calvert-Lewin compared to Cristiano Ronaldo as Man United consider approach

Manchester United may turn their attentions to Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to the club’s reluctance to deal with Mino Raiola in any negotiations regarding Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland remains Man United’s top centre-forward target but the fractured relationship between the Red Devils and the striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, has prompted the club to look at alternatives.

The Athletic reports that Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has many admirers at Old Trafford and he is seen as comparable to Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland in terms of skillset and recent track record in front of goal.

Whether or not United lodge an official bid for Calvert-Lewin may prove to be irrelevant as Everton are growing increasingly determined to keep hold of the centre-forward, who has 14 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

United are in the market for a long-term solution to their centre-forward problem and had the opportunity to sign Haaland this time last year but the Red Devils’ Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward pulled the plug on the deal.

They may not return with an offer for Haaland due to United’s unwillingness to work with Raiola, who made few friends at Old Trafford with his recent comments on another client of his, Paul Pogba.

If Calvert-Lewin is the solution, he won’t come cheap and the 23-year-old has even been compared to United icon Cristiano Ronaldo by Everton’s assistant manager Davide Ancelotti, son of manager Carlo.

“I think he has all [the attributes] to be the same,” Ancelotti Jr told talkSPORT.

“Of course, he is at the beginning of his way. But as I said, game-by-game, I’m seeing big improvements. Also in training he is working very hard to improve.

“The special ability he has, that all the big talents have, is that he knows his body really well. He knows his feelings really well and that’s not so common.

“For example, [Cristiano] Ronaldo was a player like this. He was able to understand his body.”

