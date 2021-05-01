Dimitar Berbatov believes Tottenham Hotspur could do a lot worse than appoint Scott Parker as the permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Mourinho last week but the pursuit hit a snag when the North London club’s rumoured first-choice target, Julian Nagelsmann opted to join Bayern Munich this summer.

A number of candidates remain in the running to take over from Mourinho and according to former Spurs forward Dimitar Berbatov, Scott Parker should be given the opportunity to take charge of the club if interim manager Ryan Mason can’t put a run of positive results together.

Parker made 63 appearances for Spurs between 2011 and 2013 and he has earned plenty of plaudits since beginning his managerial career with Fulham.

While Fulham look likely to drop back into the Championship at the end of this season, Berbatov has backed Parker to be a success at Spurs.

“I’m not surprised to see that Nagelsmann has chosen Bayern Munich over Spurs,” Berbatov told Betfair. “He is a very young coach who still has lots of time to learn and make mistakes before leaving Germany to go to somewhere like England, I’m sure he will come to the Premier League at some point but for now he is happy to develop still in the Bundesliga, which is understandable.

“Erik Ten Hag was also rumoured to be on Spurs’ list, but he has just signed a contract extension at Ajax, which will be a blow.

“I think Spurs should have a young manager, an ambitious one with view on how to change things for the future, someone with modern thinking that can develop with the game.

“Ryan Mason is in charge at the moment and if the results are good his chances of becoming the permanent manager will absolutely increase, if that isn’t the case the club will be looking elsewhere.

“Scott Parker is doing a great job in my opinion, despite the relegation battle Fulham are in. I know first hand how good a job he can do, I feel he can help Spurs and take them to the next step.”

